Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.23 and last traded at GBX 0.23. Approximately 3,018,301 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,668,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £2.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

