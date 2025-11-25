Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) traded down 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 452,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 366,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.