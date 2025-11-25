Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 401,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 109,223 shares.The stock last traded at $15.2050 and had previously closed at $15.38.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

Sonic Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.3643 dividend. This represents a yield of 391.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

