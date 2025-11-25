Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) versus Prologic Mgmt (OTCMKTS:PRLO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Prologic Mgmt (OTCMKTS:PRLO – Get Free Report) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Prologic Mgmt and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Prologic Mgmt alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologic Mgmt N/A N/A N/A Smith Micro Software -166.15% -45.16% -37.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prologic Mgmt and Smith Micro Software”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologic Mgmt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smith Micro Software $18.36 million 0.72 -$48.70 million ($1.56) -0.39

Prologic Mgmt has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smith Micro Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prologic Mgmt and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologic Mgmt 0 0 0 0 0.00 Smith Micro Software 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given Prologic Mgmt’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prologic Mgmt is more favorable than Smith Micro Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of Prologic Mgmt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prologic Mgmt beats Smith Micro Software on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologic Mgmt

(Get Free Report)

Prologic Management Systems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Prior to February 2004, the company provided systems integration services, technology products, and related services. Prologic Management Systems was co-founded by James M. Heim in 1984. The company is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About Smith Micro Software

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging. It also offers ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and other smartphone retailers; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Prologic Mgmt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologic Mgmt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.