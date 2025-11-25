Analyzing XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP) & Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)

Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) and XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Loomis has a beta of -1.55, meaning that its share price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBP Global has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Loomis and XBP Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loomis 0 0 0 0 0.00 XBP Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loomis 5.73% 13.56% 4.52% XBP Global N/A 7,889.88% 384.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loomis and XBP Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Loomis and XBP Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loomis $2.88 billion 0.97 $155.24 million $2.61 14.92 XBP Global $142.77 million 0.53 -$12.37 million ($0.26) -2.50

Loomis has higher revenue and earnings than XBP Global. XBP Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loomis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of XBP Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of XBP Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Loomis

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives. It serves financial institutions, banks, retailers, commercial enterprises, and other customers, as well as public sector in Sweden, the United States, France, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About XBP Global

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries. This segment also offers automation of accounts payable and accounts receivables processes and seeks to integrate buyers and suppliers, as well as engages in digital transformation business. The Technology segment engages in the sale of recurring software licenses and related maintenance, and hardware solutions, as well as provision of related maintenance and professional services. In addition, the company offers XBP platform that provides a secured network allowing billers, consumers, and businesses to communicate and transact; XBP Omnidirect, a cloud-based platform that provides enterprise level client communication management; and Reaktr.ai for cybersecurity, data modernization and cloud management, and generative AI. Further, it provides request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; robotic process automation solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in Egham, the United Kingdom. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

