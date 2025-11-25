SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $29.1250, with a volume of 1296734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 54.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.