Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.1070, with a volume of 2239746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $170,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $512,400. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Quincy Lee Miller purchased 13,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $233,961.42. Following the transaction, the president owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,961.42. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,261 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8,112.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

