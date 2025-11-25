BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.06 and last traded at C$55.03, with a volume of 1458404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.55.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$53.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.72.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th.

About BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an equal weight diversified Canadian bank index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Banks Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index.

