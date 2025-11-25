Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Buzzi SpA (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.22, but opened at $60.87. Buzzi shares last traded at $60.87, with a volume of 500 shares.
Buzzi Stock Up 4.6%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22.
About Buzzi
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
