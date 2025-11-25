Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 64,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 20,121 shares.The stock last traded at $28.02 and had previously closed at $27.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Up 1.5%

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

