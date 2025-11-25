First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 205,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 403% from the previous session’s volume of 40,901 shares.The stock last traded at $77.1250 and had previously closed at $76.51.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.73. The firm has a market cap of $685.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Get First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 352.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.