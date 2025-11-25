First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 205,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 403% from the previous session’s volume of 40,901 shares.The stock last traded at $77.1250 and had previously closed at $76.51.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.73. The firm has a market cap of $685.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.87.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%.
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
