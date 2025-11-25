PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading 8.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) was up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.58. Approximately 1,496,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,091,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.78 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 76.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

