Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,384,223 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the previous session’s volume of 2,182,016 shares.The stock last traded at $35.2550 and had previously closed at $34.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 155,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,358 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.