Marston’s (LON:MARS) Trading Up 18% – What’s Next?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 59. Approximately 33,230,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,025% from the average daily volume of 1,563,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.50.
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
