Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 and last traded at GBX 60, with a volume of 3913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50.

Foresight VCT Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.04.

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX 0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Foresight VCT had a net margin of 75.85% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

Foresight VCT Company Profile

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

