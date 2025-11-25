Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55.56 and last traded at GBX 55.80, with a volume of 2328957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.60.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 3.1%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.96. The company has a market capitalization of £294.39 million, a P/E ratio of -78.59 and a beta of 0.15.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 3.61 EPS for the quarter. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 62.83%.

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (“ORIT”) is an Impact Fund helping accelerate the transition to net zero. It is an investment company focused on providing investors with an attractive and sustainable level of income returns, with an element of capital growth, by investing in a diversified portfolio of Renewable Energy Assets across Europe, the UK and Australia.

