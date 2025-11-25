Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Up 13.8% – What’s Next?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) was up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 1,865,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 472,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Spanish Mountain Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SPA

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$85.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15.

(Get Free Report)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.