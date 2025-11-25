Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.61 and last traded at $78.2750, with a volume of 108034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The firm had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 107.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 764,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,050,000 after buying an additional 396,390 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 92.5% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 568,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,709,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at $12,698,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 551,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,777 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Stories

