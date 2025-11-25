Jefferies Financial Group Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$152.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.93% from the stock’s current price.

NA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$150.77.

Shares of TSE:NA traded up C$1.44 on Tuesday, hitting C$165.09. The company had a trading volume of 433,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,546. The stock has a market cap of C$64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$154.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$145.29. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$106.67 and a 1-year high of C$165.17.

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

