Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Given a C$7.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) received a C$7.75 price objective from National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Vizsla Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.38.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VZLA

Vizsla Silver Stock Up 2.8%

About Vizsla Silver

Shares of TSE:VZLA traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.29. 693,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,750. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.95. Vizsla Silver has a 12 month low of C$2.40 and a 12 month high of C$7.10.

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.