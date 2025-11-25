Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Given a C$7.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) received a C$7.75 price objective from National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Vizsla Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.38.
Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.
