XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 13000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
XXL Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.
XXL Energy Company Profile
XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin consists of natural gas wells and royalty interest wells located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; the Pinedale Field owns working interest ranging from 18.75% to 21.25% in oil and gas located in the Warbonnet area of Sublette County, Wyoming; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.
