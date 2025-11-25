BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.93 and last traded at $69.58, with a volume of 263747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on BRP from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

BRP Trading Up 7.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -289.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. BRP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 61.26%. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.460 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is -258.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BRP by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,057,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,836,000 after acquiring an additional 209,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BRP by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,744,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,805,000 after purchasing an additional 346,114 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in BRP by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,323,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,372,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,437,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRP by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,904,000 after buying an additional 83,617 shares during the period.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

