WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 2994113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.94.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$967.29 million, a PE ratio of -42.33, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.58.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$364.60 million for the quarter. WELL Health Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts predict that WELL Health Technologies Corp. will post 0.3000698 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eva Fong sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.75, for a total value of C$71,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,973,819 shares in the company, valued at C$9,375,640.25. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL Health Technologies Corp is the owner and operator of a portfolio of Primary Hclinics delivering healthcare-related services It operates through below segments: clinical operations and allied health, Electronic medical record (EMR), Billing and revenue cycle management solutions, Digital apps, Cybersecurity, CRH, MyHealth, and corporate/shared services.

