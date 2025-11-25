Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given a C$218.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has been given a C$218.00 price objective by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RY. Desjardins upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$193.00 to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$208.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$213.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$203.00 to C$221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$216.43.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.2%

About Royal Bank of Canada

RY traded up C$2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$213.94. 1,159,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,635. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$151.25 and a 52 week high of C$214.06. The stock has a market cap of C$301.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$205.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$190.31.

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.