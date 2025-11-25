EQB (TSE:EQB) Given a C$94.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) received a C$94.00 target price from analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.
EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$104.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of EQB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$126.00 to C$116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$102.30.
EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.
