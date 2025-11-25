Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$181.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$173.00 to C$181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMO. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. National Bankshares cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$173.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$180.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$173.54.
In other Bank of Montreal news, insider Alan Tannenbaum sold 9,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$1,720,408.35. Also, insider Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.89, for a total transaction of C$1,486,782.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,583,553.14. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,883 shares of company stock worth $5,989,740. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
