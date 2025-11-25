Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at Cormark

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ABX. Citigroup upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cibc World Mkts raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.50.

Shares of ABX traded down C$0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$55.28. 2,236,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,249. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.44. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$21.73 and a twelve month high of C$56.34. The company has a market cap of C$93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 2.2422764 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barrick Gold news, insider Poupak Bahamin sold 8,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.21, for a total value of C$346,269.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,211,653.38. This trade represents a 22.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Joel James Holliday sold 13,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total transaction of C$548,735.07. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,395,752.59. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,075. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

