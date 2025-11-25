Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$102.10 and last traded at C$101.65, with a volume of 290625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$98.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65. The stock has a market cap of C$34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$93.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.82.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.14%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

