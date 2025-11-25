Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$123.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$94.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$113.00.

Shares of TSE:CM traded up C$1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$120.06. 751,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,350. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$76.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$115.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$104.39. The firm has a market cap of C$111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

