Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$123.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$94.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$113.00.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.2%
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Missed the AI Boom? These 2 Crushed Stocks Could Be Your Second Chance
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- A New Leader at Six Flags: Is the Roller Coaster Over?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Reasons Baidu Could Be the Dark Horse of Global AI
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.