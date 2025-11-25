KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.12 and last traded at C$10.11, with a volume of 17035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.27. The firm has a market cap of C$101.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.19.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

