Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 25th (ACRV, ACSO, ADTN, AEO, AET, AMZN, ANF, AO, ASML, AVB)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 25th:

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 435 price target on the stock.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Afentra (LON:AET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 113 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $305.00 target price on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

AO World (LON:AO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 137 target price on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $216.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $229.00.

Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Panmure Gordon. They currently have a GBX 100 price target on the stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $5.25 target price on the stock.

Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 194 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 400.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 900 target price on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 106 price target on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 300 price target on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Argus.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 5,500 target price on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $176.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $144.00.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Rothschild & Co Redburn currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 850 price target on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.40 target price on the stock.

GB Group (LON:GBG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 400 price target on the stock.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a GBX 500 price target on the stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 580 price target on the stock.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 670 target price on the stock.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Panmure Gordon. They currently have a GBX 2,760 target price on the stock.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 320 target price on the stock.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an accumulate rating to a buy rating.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Panmure Gordon. They currently have a GBX 80 price target on the stock.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 75 price target on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $385.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has GBX 210 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 250.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a £130 price target on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $258.00 price target on the stock.

Playtech (LON:PTEC) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has GBX 240 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 405.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 price target on the stock.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 1,350 price target on the stock.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,300 price target on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Safestay (LON:SSTY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 price target on the stock.

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 2,600 price target on the stock.

Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Panmure Gordon. The firm currently has a GBX 675 target price on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Panmure Gordon. They currently have a GBX 3,700 target price on the stock.

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,350 target price on the stock.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.