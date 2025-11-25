Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 25th (ACRV, ACSO, ADTN, AEO, AET, AMZN, ANF, AO, ASML, AVB)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 25th:

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 435 price target on the stock.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Afentra (LON:AET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 113 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $305.00 target price on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

AO World (LON:AO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 137 target price on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $216.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $229.00.

Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Panmure Gordon. They currently have a GBX 100 price target on the stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $5.25 target price on the stock.

Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 194 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 400.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 900 target price on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 106 price target on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 300 price target on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Argus.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 5,500 target price on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $176.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $144.00.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Rothschild & Co Redburn currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 850 price target on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.40 target price on the stock.

GB Group (LON:GBG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 400 price target on the stock.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a GBX 500 price target on the stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 580 price target on the stock.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 670 target price on the stock.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Panmure Gordon. They currently have a GBX 2,760 target price on the stock.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 320 target price on the stock.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an accumulate rating to a buy rating.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Panmure Gordon. They currently have a GBX 80 price target on the stock.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 75 price target on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $385.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has GBX 210 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 250.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a £130 price target on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $258.00 price target on the stock.

Playtech (LON:PTEC) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has GBX 240 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 405.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 price target on the stock.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 1,350 price target on the stock.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,300 price target on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Safestay (LON:SSTY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 price target on the stock.

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 2,600 price target on the stock.

Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Panmure Gordon. The firm currently has a GBX 675 target price on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Panmure Gordon. They currently have a GBX 3,700 target price on the stock.

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,350 target price on the stock.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

