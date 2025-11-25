DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $4.98 on Tuesday, hitting $211.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,114,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,037. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

