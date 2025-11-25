Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brown & Brown stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $80.28. 801,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.17 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 226.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

