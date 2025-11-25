Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadcom stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.43 on Tuesday, hitting $383.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,065,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,410,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.46. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,521,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $831,979,000 after buying an additional 747,273 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $399,602,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.21.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

