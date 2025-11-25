Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.3%

HPE traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. 9,024,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,314,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,694.4% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $4,171,649.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,585,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,690,721.78. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. The trade was a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,072 shares of company stock worth $9,169,613. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

