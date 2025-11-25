Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AstraZeneca stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,744,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $93.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average is $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 21.8% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.6% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.0% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

