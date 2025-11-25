Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ConocoPhillips stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.92. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.