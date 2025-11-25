Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ecolab stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Ecolab Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE ECL traded up $5.60 on Tuesday, reaching $274.40. The company had a trading volume of 761,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,850. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.49 and its 200-day moving average is $268.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $286.04.

Insider Activity

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $5,676,256.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,989,868.04. This represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $299.00 to $291.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Baird R W raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ecolab from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.14.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

