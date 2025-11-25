Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vertiv stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,009,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.28. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $202.45.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KGI Securities raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 64.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 364,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,027,000 after purchasing an additional 142,518 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $1,958,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

