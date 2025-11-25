Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SAP stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

SAP Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.61. 1,090,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,602. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $231.55 and a 1 year high of $313.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,357,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,874,000 after buying an additional 1,336,325 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,157,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,305,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SAP by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,992,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in SAP by 1,126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 842,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,102,000 after purchasing an additional 773,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 9,269.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 421,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,542,000 after buying an additional 416,678 shares during the period.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

