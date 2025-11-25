Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Clorox stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Clorox by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.13 per share, for a total transaction of $416,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,690. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $125.69.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

