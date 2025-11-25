AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AbbVie stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,094. The company has a market cap of $409.95 billion, a PE ratio of 110.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 524.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

