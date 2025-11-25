The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Insider Buys £98,631.61 in Stock

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Paterson bought 48,587 shares of The European Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 203 per share, with a total value of £98,631.61.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

LON:ESCT traded up GBX 0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 204. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 211.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.17. The stock has a market cap of £728.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.25. The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 155.45 and a 1 year high of GBX 223.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported GBX 4.24 EPS for the quarter. The European Smaller Companies Trust had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 87.06%.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets. The Company invests in equities and other investments for long term, so as to secure its investment objective.

Further Reading

