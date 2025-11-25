The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Insider Buys £98,631.61 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2025

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCTGet Free Report) insider Stuart Paterson bought 48,587 shares of The European Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 203 per share, with a total value of £98,631.61.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

LON:ESCT traded up GBX 0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 204. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 211.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.17. The stock has a market cap of £728.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.25. The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 155.45 and a 1 year high of GBX 223.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported GBX 4.24 EPS for the quarter. The European Smaller Companies Trust had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 87.06%.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets. The Company invests in equities and other investments for long term, so as to secure its investment objective.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.