Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brink’s stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of BCO stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.62. The company had a trading volume of 50,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,009. Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.91.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Brink’s has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.680 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the first quarter worth approximately $638,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 179.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 223,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Brink’s by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCO

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Featured Stories

