J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $19.58 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,723,000 after buying an additional 130,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,802,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,832,000 after buying an additional 620,039 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,951,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,979,000 after buying an additional 52,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $206.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.83 and a 200-day moving average of $172.13. The stock has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

