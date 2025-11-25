Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LITE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lumentum from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

LITE stock traded down $8.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.27. 6,030,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,753. Lumentum has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $300.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 195.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 3,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.53, for a total transaction of $935,746.13. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,750.33. This represents a 24.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 7,200 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $1,751,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,776.48. The trade was a 42.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,893 shares of company stock worth $7,727,063. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 27.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $3,411,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 24.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

