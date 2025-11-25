Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s previous close.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other reports. KGI Securities began coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $9.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $289.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,824,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,478. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,684.43. This represents a 45.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.53, for a total value of $935,746.13. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,750.33. This represents a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 31,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,727,063 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lumentum by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Lumentum by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lumentum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

