Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LITE. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lumentum from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Northland Securities set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Lumentum Stock Performance

LITE traded down $9.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,013,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,726. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 194.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $1,751,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,776.48. The trade was a 42.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.53, for a total value of $935,746.13. Following the sale, the director owned 10,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,750.33. The trade was a 24.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 31,893 shares of company stock worth $7,727,063 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Lumentum by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Lumentum by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

