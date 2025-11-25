Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Shares of LITE traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,186,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,729. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.96, for a total value of $212,865.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,621,139.92. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $1,751,904.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,776.48. This trade represents a 42.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,893 shares of company stock worth $7,727,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,930,000 after buying an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,503,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,745,000 after acquiring an additional 994,551 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,875,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after acquiring an additional 119,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,731,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

