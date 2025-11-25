Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Mizuho

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho to $325.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

LITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

LITE stock traded down $8.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,030,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.17 and its 200-day moving average is $134.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.48 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $300.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $1,751,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,776.48. This trade represents a 42.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $409,665.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 101,273 shares in the company, valued at $12,644,946.78. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,893 shares of company stock worth $7,727,063. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,503,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,199 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,745,000 after acquiring an additional 994,551 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $60,348,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth $82,983,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

